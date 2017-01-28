Trump: Christian refugees will get priority

'I thought it was very, very unfair. So we are going to help them'

(Frontpage Magazine) The most horrifying thing about Obama’s Syrian refugee program was how thoroughly it kept out Christians, Yazidis and other persecuted non-Muslims.

Instead of favoring those oppressed by Muslim violence, it rewarded the oppressors. Muslims dominated by almost universal numbers with only a handful of Christians being allowed into the country. That was the equivalent of a Holocaust refugee program in which 34 refugees were Jewish and 99% were members of the Nazi party.

But President Trump is making it clear that America will return to an ethical and compassionate refugee policy that reflects who we really are.

