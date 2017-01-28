Trump: Christian refugees will get priority

(Frontpage Magazine) The most horrifying thing about Obama’s Syrian refugee program was how thoroughly it kept out Christians, Yazidis and other persecuted non-Muslims.

Instead of favoring those oppressed by Muslim violence, it rewarded the oppressors. Muslims dominated by almost universal numbers with only a handful of Christians being allowed into the country. That was the equivalent of a Holocaust refugee program in which 34 refugees were Jewish and 99% were members of the Nazi party.

But President Trump is making it clear that America will return to an ethical and compassionate refugee policy that reflects who we really are.