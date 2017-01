(WASHINGTON TIMES) President-elect Donald Trump said Friday he’s asking the chairmen of the House and Senate intelligence committees to investigate how NBC got hold of details from what it says is the top secret dossier on Russian interference in the U.S. election.

He issued the call in a Twitter post just minutes before he himself is scheduled to get a briefing on the information.

On Thursday he said someone was playing “politics” by sharing the top secret information with the television network.