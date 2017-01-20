Trump earns praise on social, political, financial fronts

WASHINGTON, D.C. – For a presidential candidate cast by legacy media outlets over the last year as an outlier, an oddity, and essentially a mistake, Donald Trump earned praise from a wide range of individuals and interests across America, from those attending his inauguration to those active in social issues and those watching his financial strategy, on Friday.

“This day is really important both for me personally and for the country,” a woman from Alabama told WND in Washington as the hours to the ceremony wound down. She said she’s a supporter of the Heritage Foundation, which advocates for conservative issues, and is positioned to have influence in a Trump administration.

A 7-year-old girl from Kansas added, “I wanted to witness a once-in-a-lifetime event and see our next president.”

And a 15-year-old said she was in Washington to support Ivanka Trump, the president-elect’s daughter who likely will be contributing to her father’s administration, because she is Jewish.

“I think she is a wonderful role model,” the teen said.

Another woman told WND, “We were Perot supporters and we’ve been hearing that giant sucking sound of jobs leaving the country for too long. Maybe that will finally change.”

A report just this week revealed the departing President Obama has created some $75,000 in additional debt during his presidency for every working American.

Get “The Conservative Case for Trump” by the late conservative icon Phyllis Schlafly,” at the WND Superstore.

The statements were made in defiance of leftists’ boycotts of the ceremonies, of protesters who ranted “Screw our president” and set fires, of other violent clashes involving those unable to accept a Trump presidency and even of questionable speculation from CNN about how a sudden catastrophic disaster could leave an Obama appointee as a survivor who would be president.

The leaders of organizations concerned with a wide range of issues joined in.

“We are pleased to see pro-life President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence sworn in today and look forward to immediately working together to advance protections for unborn children and their mothers,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, chief of the Susan B. Anthony List organization.

“The difference between this administration and its predecessor could not be more clear. President Trump continually surrounds himself with key advisers and personnel who share his commitment to protecting the lives of the vulnerable, as well as pro-life taxpayers. We have been impressed by the skill and experience of the team he has put in place during the transition. Together, we will advance a culture of life by fulfilling the pro-life commitments made during the campaign,” she said.

“With pro-life President Trump and a pro-life Congress, we have an historic opportunity to advance policy that will save lives.”

She noted Trump has promised to nominate to the U.S. Supreme Court pro-life justices and defund the abortion industry giant Planned Parenthood.

“This is a day of hope for the pro-life movement, which has fought so tenaciously to protect unborn children and their mothers in every political climate,” continued Dannenfelser. “This election cycle, thousands of grassroots pro-lifers came together in an unprecedented effort to defeat abortion extremists and change the course of our nation. SBA List’s outreach to 1.6 million low propensity pro-life voters and persuadable Democratic and Hispanic voters in crucial battleground states sealed victory for Donald Trump and ensured pro-life majorities in both houses of Congress.”

From another interest group, the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association, came praise for Trumps plans for infrastructure advancements.

CEO Patrick D. Jones said his group and others in the industry “are ready to work with President Trump and his new administration … and members of Congress, to find ways to realize the president’s campaign promise to rebuild America’s crumbling roads, bridges, and other critical infrastructure over the next decade.”

He said, “We will do our part to meet our country’s surface transportation infrastructure needs.”

Others were less into talking about more about action.

A group called Bikers for Trump roared into the D.C. area, gathering in Woodbridge, Virginia, before moving into the metro area.

They stopped at Arlington National Cemetery to honor service members, and to express their message of unity.

John Caycelo of Dumfries, Virginia, told NBC, “That’s what our country needs right now.”

The bikers said those who are protesting against Trump’s administration need have no concern – as long as they’re peaceful.