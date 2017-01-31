Trump fan knocked unconscious by protester

(BREITBART) — A Donald Trump supporter was knocked out and suffered a concussion after being attacked by a protester at Portland International Airport, says a Daily Mail report.

Thirty-nine-year-old Grant Chisholm, along with with three other members of the Bible Believers Group, held a counter protest supporting President Donald Trump’s temporary immigration ban at the same time 600 people were protesting the ban.

Chisholm said he was there to preach and one of the demonstrators asked him for a fight.

He claimed he was hit in the head three times with a metallic object by one of the ban protesters.