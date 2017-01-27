Trump: I 'absolutely' will put safe zones in Syria

(ABC Radio) President Donald Trump has a plan for controlling the number of Syrian refugees flooding into Europe.

“I’ll absolutely do safe zones in Syria,” Trump told ABC’s David Muir Wednesday.

“Safe zones” refer to protected havens inside Syria for civilians displaced by the violent conflict — areas that would need to be established by the U.S. military. The Obama administration considered the idea, but ultimately decided against it, partly out of fear of being drawn into a broader military conflict with Russia and Syrian forces, which together have waged a massive assault against rebel forces.

Trump told Muir safe zones are a necessary tool in stemming the flow of refugees into Europe and neighboring countries, which he said has been a “disaster.”

Safe zones have been advocated by prominent Democrats as well, most notably by Trump’s campaign rival Hillary Clinton and by Barack Obama’s former secretary of state, John Kerry.