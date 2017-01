(WASHINGTON TIMES) President Trump praised an “independent” Great Britain Friday in his first news conference and first meeting with a foreign leader, British Prime Minister Theresa May.

“Together, America and the United Kingdom are a beacon for prosperity and the rule of law,” Mr. Trump said in the East Room of the White House. “An independent Britain is a blessing to the world.”

British voters decided last year to leave the European Union in a populist movement similar to the movement that swept Mr. Trump to victory in November.