(THE HILL) President Trump has decided to keep James Comey on as director of the FBI, the New York Times reported Tuesday morning.

Comey faced heavy criticism during the election from both sides of the aisle for his treatment of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

FBI directors are appointed to 10-year terms to limit the political pressure on their position. Comey’s began in 2013 under President Obama, but Trump has the power to dismiss Comey if he wants.