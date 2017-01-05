Trump mocks 'head clown' Schumer

(DAILY MAIL) President-elect Donald Trump lashed out at congressional Democrats on Thursday – including ‘head clown’ Chuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader – saying they should work with Republicans to find a workable replacement for the Obamacare medical insurance overhaul plan.

‘The Democrats, lead [sic] by head clown Chuck Schumer, know how bad ObamaCare is and what a mess they are in. Instead of working to fix it, they do the typical political thing and BLAME,’ Trump wrote in a series of morning tweets.

‘The fact is ObamaCare was a lie from the beginning.”Keep you [sic] doctor, keep your plan!” It is time for Republicans & Democrats to get together and come up with a healthcare plan that really works – much less expensive & FAR BETTER!’