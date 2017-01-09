Trump musters heartland army for inauguration

(WASHINGTON TIMES) A joke has backfired on the news media: Gleeful journalists who cackled over the celebrity boycott of the presidential inauguration must now face a new phenomenon. President-elect Donald Trump and his staff are winning praise for their “refreshing” ideas as they return inaugural culture to its more traditional, less complicated origins.

The event is not supposed to be Woodstock says Boris Epshteyn, director of communications for the Inaugural Committee. Mr. Trump himself insists his No. 1 guest is “the American people,” and appears delighted with the heartland heroes — all 8,000 of them — who will be with him on Jan. 20, including Border Patrol officers, police color guards, high school and university marching bands, Boy Scouts, equestrian corps, first responders, wounded warriors, veterans, caissons battalions and pipe and drum corps.