Trump operative Roger Stone survives 'assassination attempt'

(INFOWARS) — Former Trump adviser Roger Stone says he was recently targeted for assassination, he revealed on the Tuesday edition of the Alex Jones Show.

The renowned Republican operative says usually very healthy, but became violently ill unexpectedly several weeks ago.

“I am generally a healthy person. I have been a runner and a weight lifter. I am very careful in my diet. I’m a user of the Infowars supplements. I have been treated with acupuncture by perhaps the greatest acupuncturist in the state of Florida if not the United States,” Stone told radio host Alex Jones.

Stone went on to describe that his symptoms presented themselves first as a “routine stomach virus,” but that he eventually grew “exceedingly ill.”