(DAILY MAIL) The CIA is in for a rude awakening when Donald Trump steps into the White House, an insider has warned.

Trump, upset by ‘politicized’ intelligence, will be chopping down staff at the CIA’s headquarters and moving more agents to foreign posts, as well as ‘streamlining’ the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, The Wall Street Journal said.

The claims follow current Agency director John O Brennan’s announcement that the CIA believes Russia hacked US systems to ensure a Trump presidency.