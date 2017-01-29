Trump, Putin have 1st official phone conversation

(Los Angeles Times) President Trump had his first officially scheduled telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, one of several calls scheduled with world leaders on a tense weekend of questions about likely changes in U.S. relationships across the Atlantic.

As his top aides looked on, Trump sat in the Oval Office and spoke with Putin on his desk phone, at one point peering out of the windows at the White House journalists watching from across the Rose Garden. Trump took the call at precisely noon, the midpoint of a day when his call list also includes German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande.