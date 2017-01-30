Trump mocks Schumers 'tears' over travel ban

(FOX NEWS) President Trump launched into a fiery Twitter defense of his controversial refugee and immigration restrictions Monday, blaming protesters and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer’s ‘tears’ for difficulties at U.S. airports, and urging his opponents to “study the world!”

Trump signed an executive order Friday that imposed a 120-day suspension of the refugee program and a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. from citizens of seven terror hot spots, including Iraq, Syria, Somalia and Sudan.

The order sparked chaos at the nation’s airports as customs agents struggled to interpret the order, and outraged civil rights groups and Democratic lawmakers — some of whom attended protests at the nation’s airports where some travelers had been detained.