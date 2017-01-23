Trump team 'should be very disturbed' by leaks

(LIFEZETTE) Former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele said during an interview Monday on “The Laura Ingraham Show” that he is “very concerned” over leaks coming from within President Donald Trump’s transition team and new administration.

Steele, a political analyst for MSNBC and the former lieutenant governor of Maryland, addressed the issue of the Trump staffer, or staffers, who turned source for a New York Times article titled “Rocky First Weekend for Trump Troubles Even His Top Aides.” The authors of the piece referred to sources from the Trump White House who reportedly are “troubled” by his “lack of discipline” and the president’s decision to listen to the advice of “other aides.”