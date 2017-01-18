Trump team to CNN: Retract report on Tom Price stocks

(WASHINGTONEXAMINER) — President-elect Trump’s transition team asked CNN on Tuesday to retract a story the outlet had published one day earlier about past financial transactions involving Rep. Tom Price, Trump’s pick for secretary of health and human services.

“The Presidential Transition Team requests that CNN retract this blatantly false story,” officials wrote in a letter circulated Tuesday evening that laid out additional details surrounding Price’s introduction of healthcare legislation last year.

Price had come under fire Monday following a report that he had purchased stock in a medical device company, Zimmer Biomet, days before introducing legislation that benefited companies like it. He later received a $2,000 campaign contribution from Zimmer Biomet’s political action committee.