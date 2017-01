(Heavy) Donald Trump delivered a brief speech at a campaign donors dinner this evening hours before becoming the 45th president of the United States.

Trump opened his remarks by boasting about how easily he won the election on November 8th. He also said that in 2020, he will win overwhelmingly because his first term will have gone so well.

“The next time, four years from now, we’re going to win the old fashion way…we’re going to win because we did so well, because it was so overwhelming the thing that we did, because it was so beautiful the way our cabinet has performed.”