(NBC NEWS) Hours after U.S. President Donald Trump signed executive orders to curb illegal immigration, Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto promised Wednesday night to protect Mexicans in the United States.

“Where there is a Mexican migrant at risk that requires our support, your country should be there,” Peña Nieto said in a brief address to his nation, which he said was a response to Trump’s actions earlier in the day.

“Our communities are not alone,” Peña Nieto said. “The Mexican Government will provide them with the legal advice, which guarantees the protection they require.”