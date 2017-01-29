Trump: White savior to black America

President Donald Trump has issued a blunt warning to Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel about his city’s out-of-control violence: “If the city doesn’t fix the horrible carnage going on, I’ll send the feds!”

Trump’s words sent shockwaves across the country.

Donald Trump – a white man whom the press has tried to paint as a racist – is ironically giving black America hope. What seemed like an impossible problem plaguing our inner cities now seems solvable.

But what’s wrong with black men that they can’t stop the carnage?

For eight years, Barack Obama had the full authority and resources of the United States government to deal with the gangs, drugs and violence afflicting his adopted hometown of Chicago, but all he did was posture. He supported his corrupt former Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel as mayor, and they pandered to black “activists,” blamed guns and called for more spending.

Chicago is home to Jesse Jackson, Louis Farrakhan, Jeremiah Wright Jr. and countless black mega churches, yet these so-called “leaders” have failed to speak honestly about the root cause of the violence and take action to curb the rising death toll (4,000-plus shooting deaths in the last eight years).

Those of you who read my columns know that for the past 27 years I have run a nonprofit, BOND, dedicated to “Rebuilding the Family by Rebuilding the Man.” I work with all men, but the primary focus has been to get black men to drop their anger so God can guide them, and they can lead their families in the right way.

Men are supposed to represent Jesus Christ on earth; the man is the Christ in the family. But the black community is nearly devoid of men who truly exemplify Christ.

Black men were not like this prior to the 1960s. They believed in God and took care of themselves and their families. But after Lyndon B. Johnson signed the 1964 Civil Rights Act, Democrats seduced blacks away from God and the Republican Party with “programs.” They’ve “owned” blacks ever since.

Democrats empowered black liberal politicians to run cities like Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta, Baltimore and Memphis. They left these cities in worse shape than when they took office, but the media refused to hold them accountable because of their color and political affiliation.

Coleman Young ran Detroit for 20 years. He was racially divisive and allowed the city to be ruined by drugs and crime. A succession of black Democrats followed, including Kwame Kilpatrick, who was sentenced to 28 years in federal prison for mail fraud, wire fraud and racketeering.

Democrat Willie Herenton was the first black mayor of Memphis, Tennessee (1991-2008). His administration was dogged with allegations of fraud and financial mismanagement. Crime and violence skyrocketed. When he was criticized he stated, “No mayor in any American city can solve the crime problem.”

Democrat Cory Booker was mayor of Newark, New Jersey, from 2006 to 2013. Murder, violent crime, unemployment and taxes all rose dramatically, yet he used Newark as a stepping stone to the U.S. Senate.

Dozens of Congressional Black Caucus members have been in Congress for decades and they’ve enriched themselves, but they haven’t lifted a finger to save their districts.

Donald Trump is going to make these people clean up the mess so that decent black people can live in peace. Why couldn’t Obama and these black politicians do the same?

We know that a radical feminist mother who hated her own race raised Obama; he no doubt resented her, and, therefore, thinks and acts just like her. I’ve never seen a man so committed to promoting abortion and the LGBT agenda. Yet Obama doesn’t care about blacks. He only talked about black issues when he wanted to stoke black anger and intimidate his Republican critics.

Liberal blacks argue that it’s unfair to expect Obama would stop the violence in “just” eight years. Some said it would be an infringement on freedoms. Yet blacks living in dangerous neighborhoods already feel like prisoners in their own homes.

Comedians Conan O’Brien, Trevor Noah and Seth Meyers mocked Trump for threatening to send in the feds. But it’s no laughing matter for black families trapped in dangerous neighborhoods. These people wouldn’t be joking if LGBT or Muslims were being slaughtered.

Trump is going to reinstate law and order because he loves all Americans. His father was his role model. When men and women love their fathers, it’s like loving God, and they have real love and a desire to help people.

Still, many blacks hate Trump even though he is trying to save them. It reminds me of how Jesus Christ made it possible for us to return to the Father, and yet he was hated for that.

To help himself and his family, the black man must recognize that Donald Trump and whites aren’t the enemy. The black man’s anger was first caused by his impatient mother and grandmother who raised him (the father is rarely in the home). When the black man understands this and repents of his anger, he will be set free. He can then help himself, his family and his community.

