Trump's likely EU ambassador aims to take EU down

President Donald Trump already has taken actions that have stirred up the whole of the United States, its Congress, its liberals and progressives, all of the Arab world, Mexico and its neighbors to the south, China, the United Nations and more, so why would he leave the Europe Union untouched?

He might not.

After all, a leading candidate for the post as the U.S. ambassador to that organization “has suggested he wants to bring down the bloc.”

That’s according to the BBC, which interviewed Theodore Roosevelt Malloch about the position.

“I had in a previous career a diplomatic post where I helped bring down the Soviet Union, so maybe there’s another union that needs a little taming,” he said.

He told the BBC interviewer that he shares a dislike for such international bodies with Trump.

“He doesn’t like an organization that is supranational, that is unelected, where the bureaucrats run amok, and is not frankly a proper democracy,” he said.

Malloch also told the euro currency “could collapse” and the United Kingdom should reach for a clean departure from the European Union.

And he said a trading plan for that nation and the U.S. could be reached very quickly.

While considered a top candidate for the post, he’s not yet been confirmed. He’s a former deputy executive secretary for the United Nations in Geneva and, if picked by Trump, would be nominated formally by the president’s pick for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson.

He suggested nation-to-nation deals may be the future.

“I personally am not certain that there will be a European Union with which to have [free-trade] negotiations,” he said. “I think Donald Trump is very opposed to supranational organizations, he believes in nation states, in bilateral relations and I think that he thinks the E.U. has overshot its mark.”

Malloch, whose service to the U.N. in the 1980s was at a time when the Cold War was ending, also has experience on the executive board of the World Economic Forum.

He just recently was a key adviser to Trump during the campaign, and now in his new book analyzes the reasons Trump won and makes the case for the new president.

It’s called “Hired: An Insider’s Look at the Trump Victory.”

He’s a veteran of degree programs at several European universities and wrote his doctoral dissertation largely about European ideas in politics, philosophy and economics.

Malloch, himself, believes he’d be the right person to pursue Trump’s agenda at the E.U.

“I readily admit to being a eurocentric europhile and care greatly about the transatlantic alliance,” Malloch told WND during a recent interview. “We need strong relations with the E.U. nations, and I believe I could, in all humility, help to rebuild that bridge.”

He says he can see the pendulum swinging away from globalism and toward nationalism, especially through the Brexit vote in the U.K. and the Trump election.

And he’s of the belief that the global elites should fear Trump and the revolt against globalism – because it’s a sign of the end of the world they were pursuing.

Malloch, a descendant of President Theodore Roosevelt, said his personal history has prepared him to strengthen relations between the United States and Europe.

“My family roots are in Scotland, Holland and Germany, and my entire education, faith and upbringing, while quintessentially American, are deeply rooted in the European experience,” he told WND.

Malloch was an honorary member of the Christian Democratic Party of the Netherlands in 1979 at the age of 26. He advised the Polish government during its shock therapy and privatization initiatives at the end of the 1980s and beginning of the 1990s.

