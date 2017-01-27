Trumptosterone

It has been a resurrection of sorts to see Republicans in Congress speaking out against big-media lies, distortions and pre-emptive attacks against action. Since the days following Ronald Reagan’s two-term presidency, Republicans seem to have grown afraid of their own shadow. If a reporter cleared his throat in the same room with them, it seemed they had to excuse themselves and change their underwear.

Now some of these same Republicans are standing in the shadow of a man who daily not only stands up for the truth, but outs big-media’s fake news and then demands that they publish the truth! Wow.

Put another way, boldness begets boldness. Perhaps the most astonishing thing is that America elected a man who actually believes in keeping his promises. How long have politicians gotten away with testing their lines on small audiences – to see which promises work the best for votes in that area? (And oddly enough, why has that still worked now that we have widespread Internet availability?)

Back to boldness. Trump doesn’t talk about keeping his promises. He just does it! He has accomplished more in a week than most new administrations do during their first 100 days!

Oddly enough, “just doing it” seems to cause less rancor than talking about doing it, which was the forte of Republican politicians pretty much since Reagan. It’s almost as if they were signaling the opposition that it was time to mount a counter-offensive against them, so they wouldn’t have to do it. Naw … couldn’t be. Not your standard, cocktail-circuit Republicans who have “led” us for generations! Wouldn’t that mean we’ve had a uniparty much longer than commonly thought?

OK, let’s talk about the Democrats now. It wasn’t supposed to be like this! Obama led us out of the bipartisan wilderness simply by virtue of his skin color and oratory! So what if the middle class was dying economically? So what if aborting 60-plus million babies meant we’d have to import Islamic terrorists to have babies and pay the Social Security bill for the retiring generation? So what? Washington, D.C. – home, sweet home – was doing just fine!

The Democrats and their media enablers were always quick to praise themselves for “speaking truth to power.” But wait; they were power! They had the White House, the big-media megaphone and the billionaires in their pocket. Or was it their hands in the billionaires’ pockets? No wonder they were surprised when an alternative to Bush III, the sequel to Bush I and II, emerged and took off like wildfire among the people Democrats had despised and oppressed for generations. (That would be anyone who didn’t give them money, good publicity, or live in Washington, D.C.)

Soon the Democrats are going to realize that America isn’t making a mid-course correction; it is making a course reversal! Their problem is that eight years of Obama worship has devastated the Democrats and metastasized the party into domestic terrorists and snowflakes with fancy degrees but no education; simply PC indoctrination. That’s the cost of a false god. The Democrats aren’t even close to reaching the point of understanding how badly they have failed America, its citizens and the other nations that trusted us! Their behavior shows beyond a doubt that they haven’t even begun a “think,” much less a re-think.

But then, maybe they are simply not capable of understanding. One thing that surprises me is that the Christian church in America hasn’t identified who’s had his heel on their throat for the past few generations, and especially the past eight years. The church is well-equipped to understand what has happened, but I see very few glimmers of recognition and even less discussion about it.

While public-policy reversals are important, they are an immediate but temporary resolution to America’s long-term dilemma. Unless – but hopefully until – the church recognizes who her enemy is, she will be powerless to defeat him. The level of depravity exhibited toward other human beings, and at the same time the utter nonsense that issues forth from the mouths and pens of his followers, leaves no doubt as to his identity.

The church is uniquely qualified to rid America of this lingering plague. Yet she lacks two things. First, an understanding of who he is, and second an understanding of who she is. Hopefully, in her hour of need, she will return to the original documents and consult the historical record in the Gospels and the Book of Acts, rather than climbing around the theological web that has been woven not to preach truth, but to obscure truth.

What lies ahead for the Church? Best to begin at the beginning, Reconnaissance.Otherwise, you won’t be able to hang on for the ride!

PS: If your church has strayed off into the 501(c)3 tax credit spider web, that LBJ-era law is likely soon to disappear.

Media wishing to interview Craige McMillan, please contact media@wnd.com.

