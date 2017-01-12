TV campaign targets Mormon church's tax status

(Salt Lake Tribune) Coming soon to a television in Utah: an advertisement encouraging former and current Mormons to divulge information harmful to the LDS Church’s tax-exempt status.

‘Gay’-rights activist and Mormon critic Fred Karger on Tuesday showed off the ad that will debut this week. The spot depicts four 20-something former Mormons and Karger describing what they consider misdeeds by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — from its treatment of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community to its refusal to ordain women and what Karger says is “rampant sexual abuse in its ranks.”

The ad, titled “Help Us,” then asks people to share any information or documents that can be used in a complaint to the IRS and provides an email address and phone number — tips@mormontips.com and 385-236-3131.