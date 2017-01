(THE HILL) — A Scottish newspaper used its TV listings to describe President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration as a “nightmarish” episode of “The Twilight Zone,” according to multiple reports.

“The story begins in a nightmarish version of 2017 in which huge sections of the US electorate have somehow been duped into voting to make Donald Trump president,” the Scottish Sunday Herald TV guide wrote in a preview of Friday’s event.

“It sounds far-fetched, and it is, but as it goes on it becomes more and more chillingly plausible.”