Twitter developing new tools for online censorship

(DAILYCALLER) — Two of the biggest executives at Twitter said they are planning on introducing new tools to help prevent users from saying hateful things on the platform.

“Making Twitter a safer place is our primary focus and we are now moving with more urgency than ever,” said Ed Ho, the company’s vice president of engineering, in a string of tweets. “We heard you, we didn’t move fast enough last year; now we’re thinking about progress in days and hours not weeks and months,” Ho continued.

While Twitter purged a number of provocative accounts from the social media company in recent months, it apparently wasn’t enough for Ho or other users of the revolutionary platform