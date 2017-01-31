U.K. Parliament to debate barring Trump

(THE HILL) The United Kingdom’s Parliament will debate a petition to halt President Trump’s state visit, according to the U.K. Government and Parliament website.

The House of Commons is set to debate the measure later this month. The lower chamber will also take up a petition in favor of Trump’s visit to the U.K, which surpassed the necessary 100,000 signatures to warrant a government response on Monday.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s office insisted on Monday, however, that the visit would proceed as planned, rejecting calls to cancel it. May was the first foreign leader to visit the White House since Trump’s inauguration earlier this month.