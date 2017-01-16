U.N. chief wants more meddling within national affairs

The new chief of the United Nations says the global body must intervene more quickly and efficiently in the internal issues of member states to prevent war, according to a report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

The statement to the Security Council from Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who took office Jan. 1, comes on the heels of the council’s condemnation of Israel.

The resolution, the latest in a long list of U.N. attacks on the only democracy in the Middle East, has prompted strong opposition to the international organization, including a movement to halt U.S. funding and membership and even eject the U.N. from American soil.

Guterres said the U.N. spends “far more time and resources responding to crises rather than preventing them” and needs “a whole new approach.”

“It has proved very difficult to persuade decision-makers at the national and international level that prevention must be their priority – perhaps because successful prevention does not attract attention. The television cameras are not there when a crisis is avoided,” he said.

“But most of today’s conflicts are still essentially internal, even if they quickly take on regional and transnational overtones. They are fueled by competition for power and resources, inequality, marginalization and exclusion, poor governance, weak institutions, sectarian divides. They are exacerbated by climate change, population growth and the globalization of crime and terrorism. With so many factors at work, it takes very little to trigger a crisis that can engulf a country or a region, with global consequences.”

Guterres said the U.N.’s response often is “fragmented,” and he wants to “connect our own efforts for peace and security, sustainable development and human rights, not just in words but in practice.”

“For the future, we need to do far more to prevent war and sustain peace. The reforms I am setting in motion aim to achieve this. I have started with the decision-making processes in the Secretariat. The newly established executive committee will increase our capacity to integrate all pillars of the United Nations under a common vision for action,” he said.

