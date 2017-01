(DAILY CALLER) The United Nations’ refugee agency is claiming that asylum seekers do not represent any kind of national security risk to the U.S.

Refugees pose zero risks to security, according to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) spokeswoman Vannina Maestracci. Instead of perpetuating terrorism, she said, refugees are the victims of terrorism and often suffer from medical issues and disabilities.

Moreover, Maestracci told Voice of America that any refugees arriving in America are “some of the most vetted individuals entering the United States.”