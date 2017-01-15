U.S. deploys 3,500 soldiers in Poland

(Agence France-Presse) Polish authorities and ordinary Poles welcomed Saturday US troops who arrived this week as part of an unprecedented deployment to NATO’s eastern flank aimed at deterring Russia.

“Welcome to Poland,” Prime Minister Beata Szydlo told US troops in Zagan, the Polish town on the German border where the brigade will be headquartered, adding “we hope you feel at home.”

“The presence of American soldiers in Poland is another step in our strategy to ensure safety and security for Poland and the region,” she added. Hailing from Fort Carson, Colorado, the so-called “Iron Brigade” comprising some 3,500 soldiers and heavy equipment will also be deployed in NATO partners Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary on a rotational basis.