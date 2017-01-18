IN THE MILITARY

U.S. developing 'doomsday' artillery shell with EMP

Weapon powerful enough to cripple entire city's electronics

(DAILYMAIL) — The U.S. Department of Defense is developing a powerful new weapon that could cripple an entire city without directly hurting anyone.

A recent solicitation from the Pentagon calls for a non-explosive electromagnetic pulse artillery shell capable of wiping out ‘a wide range of electronics, critical infrastructure, and computer-based systems.’

The non-kinetic system would first be incorporated into a 155mm projectile and later scaled down to enable the use of multiple shells, allowing for devastating electronic attacks that are delivered by standard munition but cause no physical damage.

