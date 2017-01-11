U.S. immigration officials OK with fake passports

The activists at the American Freedom Defense Initiative have released a video of an operative going undercover to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services – and being told that if you’re from Syria and used a faked passport to get into the United States, you still can get immigration services.

The stunning video was created by AFDI when operative Laura Loomer went to a USCIS office “and told an official that she had met a family of illegal immigrants from Syria and wanted to make sure they got immigration services.”

She explained they were afraid to come into the office since “they don’t have documents because they came here illegally” using fake passports.

The USCIS official didn’t bat an eye.

There are cases, he said, “we waive sometimes the passport, because they are unable to provide that documentation.”

The real name really didn’t matter, either, he explained. “We are going to use the name on the passport as AKA, ‘also known as.'”

The video:

The Daily Caller broke the story, and said the official, identified only as “Sergio,” asked when the family arrived, “presumably to see if they would be eligible for Temporary Protected Status, which protects Syrian immigrants, of illegal or legal status, from deportation.”

“Chances are considering the situation in Syria, they are not going to be sent back,” he said.

So, he said, they likely could get a work permit.

“Was there ever a situation where people came with fraudulent documents and qualified for asylum? Yes, because it’s understood that they cannot always obtain genuine documents. So it’s far from being unique,” he explained.

The Caller reported the agency would not confirm whether the video was authentic, “as they claim it is heavily edited. The USCIS did not confirm nor deny that Sergio is an employee with the agency.”

The video reveals that the government employee was not at fault, he simply was “explaining the law as it stands.”

