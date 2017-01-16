Video: Acid-attack plot for Trump inauguration

An undercover video of leftists meeting in Washington, D.C., has exposed a well-advanced plot to use acid to disrupt this week’s “Deploraball” event in honor of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The video released by James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas showed the rabidly anti-Trump coalition already had scouted the National Press Building, and members were confident they could release acid there “with no negative consequences for our side, nor any collateral damage.”

The video exposing the plot includes statements from several members of the group DC Anti-fascist Coalition, which is allied with other far-left groups plotting to prevent Trump’s inauguration as president.

Project Veritas said the group plotted to deploy butyric acid at the National Press Club during the Deploraball event scheduled for Thursday.

“The meeting, captured on hidden camera, was held at Comet Ping Pong, a DC pizza restaurant that is better known as the location of the Pizzagate controversy,” Project Veritas said. “The coalition members discuss the steps they would need to take to halt the Deploraball event.”

Project Veritas said it notified the FBI, Secret Service and D.C. Metro Police of the contents of the video prior to its release.

Activists captured on the video include Scott Green, whose email about the plot also was obtained by Project Veritas.

He wrote, “The reconnaissance went pretty well, and we left with the confidence that we can accomplish our objective with no negative consequence for our side, nor any collateral damage.”

O’Keefe’s report said the acid plot could be a felony violation of anti-terror laws.

The group said police already had been given the information before the video was released.

Other members of the DC Anti-fascist Coalition on the video are Luke Kuhn and Colin Dunn.

Green said the butyric acid “is very efficient.”

“It’s very, very smelly. Lasts a long time and a little of it goes a long way.”

As a backup, Dunn said, “I’m trying to think through how to get all the sprinklers to go off at once.”

One of the activists summed up the objective: “The next four years we are going to fight Trump and everything he stands for with no quarter asked, no quarter given. No mercy of any kind.”

Project Veritas said the activists appeared to be working with a larger anti-Trump group called Disrupt J20.

That group states online: “Join us for a bold mobilization against the inauguration of Donald Trump.”

It calls for “civil resistance” and promotes the anti-Deploraball actions.

“This event is organized by our friends the DC Anti-Fascist Coalition, their call to action: Will we let white supremacists, rape-culture sexists, and fascists celebrate hate in our city? Absolutely not. When these people gather to promote their truly deplorable ways, we will protest. Members of the Alt Reich are having a fancy ball, taking a smarmy victory lap through our DC streets to celebrate their sexual assaulter in chief, Donald Trump. …. We are outraged that this group, the worst of the worst, is being hosted by the National Press Club. These deplorables have demonstrated they care nothing for truth, will harass and abuse to get their way, and wait for Donald Trump to come down hard on immigrants, Muslims, people of color, women, and the left. We must stand for a world of diversity and equity. We must stand for a world based on love and justice, not fear. We must stand for a celebration of each other’s differences, not segregation and ignorance. We must stand against racism, Islamophobia, sexism, and all forms of oppression. We call on people of conscience to protest and help send a message to the Trump Administration and his followers: We are better than this, and we will never accept this hate in our nation’s capital.”

Discussing the plans to disrupt the event, Kuhn said: “The message has to be, we do not recognize the city government either. If you try to close us down we will look for your house, we will burn it. We will physically fight the police if they try to steal one of our places. We will go to war and you will lose.”

Green continued, “I was thinking of things that ruin, that would ruin the evening, ruin their outfits or otherwise make it impossible to continue with their plans. Make sure they get nothing accomplished.”

Then came the suggestion for butyric acid stink bombs.

Kuhn said, “Yeah, if you had … a pint of butyric acid, I don’t care how big the building is, it’s closing.”

He added that it’s the “best possible location to get to it is the air intake grill of the entire HVAC.”

