(DAILY MAIL) Shocking surveillance footage has revealed the moment a gunman opened fire on police officers after luring them to a Arizona Walmart for an ambush.

Chandler cops Joshua Pueblo and Daniel Colwell strolled into the store in April to deal with what they thought would be a straightforward case of trespassing.

But as they approached Mitchell Oakley in a McDonald’s inside the supermarket, shoppers were sent sprawling as bullets were sprayed, hitting both cops.