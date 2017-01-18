Video: 'Throat-punching,' 'blockades' to disrupt Trump inaugural

James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas on Tuesday released a second video it assembled during undercover discussions with a series of individuals who explain their plans to disrupt Donald Trump’s inauguration as president on Friday.

And they included details like blockading streets, disrupting train traffic, “throat-punching” as appropriate and other “civil disobedience,” including some that they openly boast may be cause for arrests.

It comes just a day after Project Veritas released the first in the series, where leftists were filmed meeting in Washington, D.C., about a well-advanced plot to use foul-smelling butyric acid to disrupt the “Deploraball” event in honor of the inauguration.

The first video showed a rabidly anti-Trump coalition already had scouted the National Press Building, and members were confident they could release acid there “with no negative consequences for our side, nor any collateral damage.”

The video exposing the plot includes statements from several members of the group DC Anti-fascist Coalition, which is allied with other far-left groups plotting to prevent Trump’s inauguration as president.

Project Veritas said the group plotted to deploy butyric acid at the National Press Club during the Deploraball event scheduled for Thursday.

“The meeting, captured on hidden camera, was held at Comet Ping Pong, a DC pizza restaurant that is better known as the location of the Pizzagate controversy,” Project Veritas said. “The coalition members discuss the steps they would need to take to halt the Deploraball event.”

Project Veritas said it notified the FBI, Secret Service and D.C. Metro Police of the contents of the video prior to its release.

Officials from Project Veritas said the second video reveals leaders of “the DisruptJ20 movement and various affiliated fringe groups actively plotting criminal activities to disrupt President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.”

The organization reported, “These activities likely violate multiple criminal laws.”

The videos come from “several DisruptJ20 meetings throughout Washington, D.C., and one in Brooklyn, New York. DJ20 organizer Legba Carrefour, on January 8 at a DJ20 Spokes Council meeting expressed plans to block all major points of ingress to the District of Columbia by highway, bridge, and Metro Rail. In a conversation between him and another organizer, he explained a plan to chain trains at Metro Center, Gallery Place and L’Enfant Plaza.”

He said, “So we figured out this, the trains pull up, one person is going to lock one end of a chain to an edge, and on the other end of the chain the end of the car … done. It takes 15 seconds and everyone can leave and literally it can’t go anywhere at that point, it’s anchored. If I were to hit Metro Center, Gallery Place, and L’Enfant Plaza, they are all close enough to walk to and that’s every single line in the city.”

Another comment came from DisruptJ20 organizers Eric Sheptock, who said, “So, we want to encourage you all to give to the poor and the homeless. Go right down to 2nd and D, help us to block the … vehicle traffic and the pedestrian traffic flowing in the inauguration. And set up tables, food, give out whatever right there, there 2nd and D a block from either direction and help to block traffic.”

Project Veritas reported, “On January 15, at a DJ20 Action Training Camp, the Smash Racism Co-Founder Mike Isaacson classified all Trump supporters as Nazis. When asked what to do when confronted with a Nazi that was loudly shouting their beliefs, he insisted that his volunteers punch them in the throat.”

The organization explained, “DisruptJ20 is a coalition of multiple leftist organizations including Industrial Workers of the World, the Metropolitan Anarchist Coordinating Council, Refuse Fascism, Smash Racism DC, and the D.C. Anti-Fascist Coalition.”

See the 2nd video (be forewarned about objectionable language throughout):

The first video, from Monday, is here (also contains objectionable language):

O’Keefe later Monday posted on social media that the leftists were claiming they made up the whole conversation.

“False plans were discussed,” DisruptJ20 said in a statement. “They spoke of false plans in order to protect themselves.”

O’Keefe’s comment: “Go ahead @lukefromdc and @lacymacauley. Lie to the FBI. Tell it to the Judge. #Makemyday”