Walmart swings axe again – slashes 1,000 corporate jobs

(The Street) Walmart, the country’s largest private employer, plans to eliminate roughly 1,000 corporate jobs as it looks to boost its e-commerce business and trim costs.

The jobs, mainly in the human resources department, will be cut before Jan. 31, as a result of increased e-commerce spending and rising employee wages, an anonymous executive told the Wall Street Journal.

When contacted by TheStreet, Walmart declined in an email to comment on the job cuts but said the company has “not made any announcements” on its current corporate structure, adding “… we are always looking for ways to operate more efficiently and effectively.”

The move comes after the Bentonville, Ark.-based company, which employs about 2.3 million worldwide, eliminated 7,000 positions in September.