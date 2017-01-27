Watch live: March for Life in Washington, D.C.

Hundreds of thousands of jubilant pro-life activists are in Washington, D.C., for Friday’s March for Life, buoyed by the prospect of pro-life gains under the Trump administration.

“We are just delighted so far with what we have seen, in less than a week, from the Trump administration,” Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life Education and Defense Fund, told LifeSiteNews.

“We saw the Mexico City Policy reinstated. They have mentioned the March for Life in press briefings and in interviews all week long. We have never seen anything like this in our entire life,” she said.

Watch a livestream video of the March for Life:

President Trump predicted Thursday the anti-abortion march would draw between 300,000 and 600,000 people.

“You won’t even read about it,” Trump told congressional Republicans gathered in Philadelphia for their annual retreat. “When other people show up, you read big-time about it,” he said, in a veiled reference to the millions who participated in the worldwide Women’s March last weekend.

In a televised interview, Trump also brought up the pro-life march when ABC News anchor David Muir asked if Trump was able to hear the crowds from the Women’s March from inside the White House.

“No, I couldn’t hear them. The crowds were large, but you will have a large crowd on Friday, too, which is mostly pro-life people,” Trump said.

“You’re going to have a lot of people coming on Friday,” said Trump. “You will have a very large crowd of people. I don’t know as large or larger. Some people said it will be larger. Pro-life people and they say the press doesn’t cover them.”

Vice President Mike Pence and Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s senior counselor, will be among the prominent voices at the pro-life rally.

President Ronald Reagan and President George W. Bush both made videos for the event in the past, but no president or vice president has spoken at the march in its 44-year history.

In a recent interview with The Washington Post, Conway said she worries that the country is “becoming too inured and inoculated against how precious life really is.”

“But I’m also a very nonjudgmental person. I understand why women are pro-choice. I understand why women get abortions,” said Conway.

Pence described Trump as “pro-life” in his remarks at the GOP retreat.

Pence said he “couldn’t be more proud” of the president’s order barring the use of federal funds for abortions overseas.

Pence has been a major presence at the March for Life for many years, and is considered a champion of the pro-life movement, signing what some consider the strictest laws on abortion in the country as governor of Indiana.

In 2003, he told marchers “abortion is in steep decline in America today … less morally acceptable than any time since 1973.” In 2010, a year into President Obama’s first-term, he decried “a pro-abortion majority in Congress” and “the most pro-abortion president in American history.”

“Ending an unborn human life is morally wrong and it’s also morally wrong to take the taxpayer dollars of millions of pro-life Americans and use it to subsidize abortion at home or abroad,” Pence said at the rally that year. Behind him stood women holding black signs that said “I Regret My Abortion.”

“Abortion is not health care,” Pence thundered. “Abortion funding has no place in health care legislation now or ever. Abortion organizations overseas have no right to American foreign aid. And the time has come to deny any and all federal funding to Planned Parenthood of America.”