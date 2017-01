Donald Trump’s presidency begins with his oath of office Friday, and a shakeup in Washington is expected within days, or hours.

He’s set to take the oath – becoming the 45th president of the United States – shortly before noon.

What do YOU think? What are your thoughts on Inauguration Day? Sound off in today’s WND poll!

A Trump spokesman already has promised a “robust” launch of the presidency.

See the following livestream links:

NBC News:

ABC News:

Right Side Broadcasting (starting at 11 a.m. EST):