Weirdest prepper gardening advice you'll ever get

Here’s another reason why you – and your friends and family – should prep: Behind closed doors, Republicans worry about replacing Obamacare So Republicans are secretly worried about replacing Obamacare? Wow. That took days. Back on Thursday, Jan. 26, just six days after Donald Trump assumed the office of president, GOP Senators and Congress-critters met at a retreat (suitably named) and tried to figure out how to avoid lessening the federal involvement in one-sixth of the U.S. economy. Here are a few highlights: Rep. John Faso (R) of New York expressed his concerns that messing up Obamacare could be a “gigantic political trap” if a replacement plan ends up defunding Planned Parenthood.

Rep. Tom McClintock (R) of California worried that the Republicans could be blamed if things don’t go right. “[It’s] going to be called Trumpcare. … Republicans will own that lock, stock and barrel, and we’ll be judged in the election less than two years away.”

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) said that the money saved by repealing Obamacare would be needed to fund the costs of setting up a replacement. One common concept discussed was generating revenue by reducing or removing the tax deductions most Americans use to get employer-provided health insurance coverage. Alrighty then. Apparently your Republican civil “servants” haven’t gotten the message that there’s a new sheriff in town. And it’s past time you be reminded of why The Donald beat the collective wisdom of practically everyone in D.C. to become the 45th president. A couple of things: Rep. Faso: Where the heck is it written that the U.S. government is required, or even supposed, to fund private organizations like Planned Murderhood? I’m a member of a well-known fraternal organization that has done many years of great service to the U.S. When do we get our check? (That’s rhetorical. Keep the money and stay out of our hair.)

Rep. McClintock. You can be absolutely sure that what you do (and more importantly, what you weasel out of doing) will be judged in the next election. These Republocrats just don’t get it. The fate of their “phony-baloney” jobs are just one pre-election Trump tweet away. And the president does love him some Twitter. So in keeping with the gardening theme of this series, all I have to say to the Republicans is: “Grow some nuts.” And that’s one of the reasons we prep.

Last week we put a beautiful and productive “prepper garden” down on paper, and it’s still just January. So now we have to take the next step of getting that plan on the ground and order some seeds. And here’s where I tick off a whole lot of the self-sufficiency mavens by attacking another fundamental tenet of prepperdom.

If this is your first garden, don’t lock yourself into buying heritage or heirloom seeds. If fact, concentrate your initial seed selections among the hybrid varieties.

Some folks just raised a bruise from having their jaw hit their keyboards. But I mean what I say; so before you start sending me poisoned eggplants, let me explain.

First off, for the new prepper, here’s the difference between hybrid and heritage/heirloom (terms are pretty much interchangeable) seeds. A heirloom seed is one that will breed true, pretty much indefinitely, to its parent plant. A hybrid plant is created by breeding two separate plants to produce a seed that has attributes from both parent plants. A lot of trial and error goes into the creation of hybrid plant seed. But for the prepper, the most important aspect of seed collected from a hybrid is that that seed may not and most likely will not reproduce its parent plant.

So why am I, a prepper’s prepper, suggesting that newbies should grow their first garden using hybrids? Simple. With the exception of continuity from seed-saving, hybrids are usually better at resisting bugs, drought and fungus, better at harvest-volume production, better at reaching harvest early, and better at reaching maturity all at the same time. Just the facts, folks. That’s why all the large farmers use ’em.

So does this mean that all preppers should only grow hybrids? No. But the first-time gardener should consider it because success is reward. And rewards make you feel good and make it more likely that you’ll want to repeat the actions that lead to rewards. The first-timers will make plenty of mistakes along the way to gardening proficiency. I still make mistakes after nearly four decades of heirloom seed gardening. But walking before running is always preferable, and the harvest from hybrid plants preserves just as well as that grown from heirloom seeds.

But … just because I’m saying to go hybrid for your first garden experience doesn’t mean you shouldn’t buy some heirloom seeds right now. Those seeds will be next year’s planting. You can get enough heirloom seeds to grow a 10,000-square foot garden for under $80. Just put those packages of unopened heirloom seeds in a rodent-proof container and store them in a cool dry location. They’ll be ready for your now-experienced farmer hands next year.

So where do you get seeds? Hybrid seeds are a piece of cake. Head on down to the local nursery supply store. The seed companies have already sent zone-determined seeds to those locations and the store employees can help you decide which types are best for your conditions.

Getting heirloom seeds is a bit trickier. You’ll probably need to order them from catalogs or online, and it’s been my experience that not all online seed sellers are created equal. So let me make a couple of recommendations (Disclaimer: I get no kick-backs from any of these places, and they have no idea who I am or that I’m mentioning them here):

Victory Seeds is a “… small, family owned and operated organization that works to preserve plant varieties by locating, growing, documenting and offering rare, open-pollinated, non-GMO, non-hybrid, heirloom seeds to home gardeners.” They grow their own seeds and give great service, great selections and a lot of help with questions. A Pat McLene favorite. Tell them I sent you and listen as they say, “Who … ?”

Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds is another family-owned operation that “… carries one of the largest selections of seeds from the 19th century, including many Asian and European varieties. The company has become a tool to promote and preserve our agricultural and culinary heritage. … Gardeners can request a free color catalog. Our catalogs now distribute to over 625,000 gardeners nationally.” Great catalog and selections. I’ve always gotten my money’s worth.

Well that’s enough for now. If you have a good seed supplier you’d like to hype, leave a comment. If you’d like to tell me I’m a heretic for suggesting hybrids to new prepper-gardeners, go for it! But bear in mind I’ve likely been doing this longer than you … and so far so good.

Next week, we’ll jump the gun on the weather for most of the country and start talking about the “F” in our WWF garden requirement (Water, Warmth and Fertilizer). So start ordering those seeds and making room on the pantry shelves, and get prepared.