Wells Fargo closing 400 branches

(SAN JOSE MERCURY NEWS) — SAN FRANCISCO — Wells Fargo intends to shut hundreds of branches this year and next as it works to recover from a scandal over bogus bank accounts.

The bank is accelerating the pace of branch closures because its changes to how employees are paid could erode sales at branches, while legal and regulatory investigations could force additional spending, analysts said Tuesday.

The changes in pay for employees and the investigations are responses to the bank’s disclosure that its employees opened up to 2 million fraudulent checking and credit accounts without customers’ permission.