Whacked! ISIS commander in charge of executing women

(American Herald Tribune) Security sources in Nineveh province disclosed that unidentified assailants gunned down a senior Saudi commander of the ISIL terrorist group who was in charge of executing Iraqi women in the city of Mosul.

“The unknown gunmen shot at Abu Abdel Rahman, ISIS’s senior commander, in al-Askari region in the center of Mosul city, and he was killed right on the spot,” a security source said.

He noted that Abu Abdel Rahman was in charge of executing women in Western Mosul, FNA reported.

In relevant remarks on Friday, an Iraqi general said that most ISIS commanders in Mosul have been killed in battles with Iraqi government forces that raged over the past three months in the Eastern side of the city.