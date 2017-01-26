What had bigger election impact -- Russia or voter fraud?

Back in the good old days of the Cold War, you’d be hard-pressed to find a liberal or leftist worried about Russia.

Ted Kennedy sent emissaries to the Soviet Union begging them not to work with President Reagan. Be tough, the senator from Massachusetts urged Yuri Andropov. Help is on the way, he promised, in the form of an electoral challenge in 1984 from – you guessed it – Ted Kennedy, a challenge that never materialized.

The left protested America throughout the 1960s and 1970s, not Russia.

The so-called “progressives” worked eagerly with Soviet front groups in the U.S. – organizations paid by the KGB to stir dissent within America.

For decades, the liberals and most Democrats didn’t worry about Russia. They worried about America.

What a difference a few decades makes.

Today, liberals and Democrats see Russians under every bed.

They claim Donald Trump is in the White House only because of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Of course, they didn’t mind Russian interference in elections back in the 1980s. They begged for it.

Despite that direct interference in U.S. national foreign policy, Reagan was still able to topple the Soviet Union.

I’m actually understating the reality of this stark contrast between then and now.

In fact, from the time of the Bolshevik Revolution through the collapse of the Soviet Union, the demise of the Soviet bloc and the toppling of the Berlin Wall, liberals and leftists dismissed the horrors of the gulags, served willingly as propagandists (paid and unpaid) for the Soviets, lied about tens of millions of who were starved, shot, banished to Siberia, imprisoned while excusing Communist foreign interventionism.

Well, now many of these red diaper babies are all grown up, and they’re squealing in horror and outrage because maybe Hillary Clinton’s campaign might have been, possibly, hacked by Russians during the run-up to the 2016 election. They exaggerate the unproven breach by making it sound like Moscow hacked voting booths all over the U.S. to turn Hillary votes into Trump votes.

It’s maniacal conspiracy theorizing with no evidence to back it up.

Meanwhile, ask any one of these Russia-bashers if voter fraud had any impact on the 2016 election and they will all say, “Absolutely not! Never happened. It’s a myth. There’s no evidence of voter fraud in the U.S.”

Why? Because voter fraud is actually part of their campaign strategy. They encourage it. They incubate it. They subsidize it. They recruit it. In fact, from their perspective, it’s not even fraud. It’s the right of every non-citizen to vote in America. After all, we’re all citizens of the world. And if those votes overwhelmingly support their candidates and causes, then it must be something God smiles upon.

Get Joseph Farah’s new book, “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians, and the End of the Age,” and learn about the Hebrew roots of the Christian faith and your future in God’s Kingdom

While there is absolutely no credible, independent evidence to suggest Russia had any impact on the 2016 election, there is overwhelming, conclusive, proof-positive evidence of widespread voting by people who are ineligible to vote. And, thank God, President Trump is ordering an investigation of it.

And, at the end of the day, what’s this Russia-phobia and voter-fraud blindness all about?

It’s about the fact that the so-called progressives cannot accept the outcome of the presidential election. They can’t understand what happened.

Rush Limbaugh had a good question about all this. He asked: “How did Hillary manage to win the popular vote if the Russians fixed the election? What kind of a fix was that?”

Think about that. The Russians must have been so sophisticated that they strategically fixed the election so that only key battleground states were targeted. Isn’t that amazing?

At once, these people say Hillary won the election, but it was rigged by the Russians.

How did they do that? That question is never answered.

If, and it’s a big if, the Russians actually did hack John Podesta’s email server, and if what was released through WikiLeaks had an impact on the election, this would have been a unique active measure by the Russians. It might be the first time in history they used the truth to the get the job done.

After all, none of the emails were fraudulent, tampered with, made up out of whole cloth. They were real emails. And they revealed about Hillary and the Democrats things that American voters would otherwise not have known – embarrassing stuff, like how the head of the Democratic National Committee cheated as she doubled as a contributor to CNN and tipped off her candidate about what her questions would be in an upcoming debate.

Still, the new Cold Warriors of the left continue to rage about the threat posed to the national security of the United States by the Kremlin.

It’s an amazing spectacle to behold.

Media wishing to interview Joseph Farah, please contact media@wnd.com.

