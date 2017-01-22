What is the effect of 58 million deaths in 44 years?

“I never have felt that any abortion should be committed – I think each abortion is the result of a series of errors,” – stated President Jimmy Carter to reporters at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Washington D.C., Nov. 3, 2005, regarding his book, “Our Enduring Values – America’s Moral Crisis.”

President Carter continued: “I’ve never been convinced, if you let me inject my Christianity into it, that Jesus Christ would approve abortion. … I have always thought it was not in the mainstream of the American public to be extremely liberal on many issues. I think our party’s leaders – some of them – are overemphasizing the abortion issue.”

On Jan. 22, 1973, the Supreme Court decisions of Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton allowed abortion in all nine months of pregnancy.

Twenty-three years later, Norma McCorvey, who was the “Jane Roe” in the Roe v. Wade suit, was interviewed by USA Today. She stated that once, while employed at a clinic when no one was in: “I went into the procedure room and laid down on the table … trying to imagine what it would be like having an abortion. … I broke down and cried.”

On ABC’s World News Tonight, Norma McCorvey said: “I think abortion’s wrong. I think what I did with Roe v. Wade was wrong.”

When Cain killed Abel in the Book of Genesis, chapter 4, the Lord asked Cain: “What hast thou done? the voice of thy brother’s blood crieth unto me from the ground.”

If the blood of one innocent person’s death cries out for judgement, how much would the deaths of 58 million innocent unborn babies in the United States since 1973, and an estimated 1 billion globally? The majority of abortions in the United States are of African-American children.

Zel Miller, former Democrat U.S. Senator and Governor of Georgia, stated in 2007: “Here is the brutal truth that no one dares to mention: We’re too few because too many of our babies have been killed. Over 45 millions since Roe v. Wade in 1973. … It is not a proper fate for a human being made in God’s image.”

Mother Teresa of Calcutta stated at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., Feb. 3, 1994, with Bill and Hillary Clinton in attendance: “The greatest destroyer of peace today is abortion, because it is a war against the child, a direct killing of the innocent child, murder by the mother herself, and if we accept that a mother can kill even her own child, how can we tell other people not to kill one another? …”

Mother Teresa added: “Any country that accepts abortion is not teaching its people to love, but to use violence to get what they want. That is why the greatest destroyer of love and peace is abortion. … Many people are also concerned about all the violence in this great country of the United States. … But often these same people are not concerned with the millions who are being killed by the deliberate decision of their own mothers. …

Jesus said, ‘Anyone who receives a child in my name, receives me’ … By aborting a child, a couple refuses to receive Jesus. Please don’t kill the child. … Give me the child. I am willing … to give that child to a married couple who will love the child and be loved by the child.”

Mother Teresa continued: “From our children’s home in Calcutta alone, we have saved over 3,000 children from abortion. … America can become a sign of peace. …”

Mother Teresa concluded: “From here, a sign of care for the weakest of the weak – the unborn child – must go out to the world … then really you will be true to what the founders of this country stood for.”

Ronald Reagan wrote in his article, “Abortion and the Conscience of the Nation,” the Human Life Review, 1983: “Lincoln recognized that we could not survive as a free land when some men could decide that others were not fit to be free and should be slaves. … Likewise, we cannot survive as a free nation when some men decide that others are not fit to live and should be abandoned to abortion.”

