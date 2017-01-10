I am saddened by the news of Nat Hentoff’s death. He was a good man and very unique. He was an inspirational figure for me and many of my civil liberties colleagues. I always was pleased when Nat would call me to discuss a controversial civil liberties matter. I learned how to be steadfast in opposition to criticism and always be principled in defense of freedom, justice, equality and fairness. I will miss those calls as well as his friendship, especially in these troubled political times.

When faced with our new challenges, I will always try to remember what Nat taught me.

Norman Siegel