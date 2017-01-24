What not to plant in a prepper garden

So last week we set up (in our heads and on paper) a garden location, specifically a prepper garden.

Again, this series is for prepper gardening, not hobby gardening. The difference? Prepper gardening is purpose-driven for production of storable, or at least durable, food and seed. And while I have no problem with growing a few heads of lettuce or cucumbers for the summer dinner table, the vast majority of your garden bounty must be vegetables and fruits that can be preserved.

Now before we get any further, if you don’t already have lots of food in storage, dial your gardening fantasies back and invest that time and money in getting buckets of beans, rice, and other stable grains first. Your prepper garden’s purpose is to allow you to replenish your supplies of prepper food, not create it.

But I’m sure I’m worrying for nothing. You’ve got mounds of long-term stored food already, right? So let’s get back to the garden.

How do you choose what to grow? Here’s a check list:

Food you’ll eat

It doesn’t do you any good (except maybe as a trade item) to grow and store a ton of food that your family will never consume. And rotating your stored food is important. Not only does it keep things fresh, but it also teaches you how to preserve and how to prepare that stored food for consumption. For example, if you’ve never used that hand-powered grain grinder you got three years ago, you’re in for a big surprise.

Food that will grow where you live

Click on over to this USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map. Occasionally the government does something right, and this website is an example of that. Zones are based on the average annual minimum winter temperature, and are a broadly useful way to determine which types of crops will succeed in your area. Most seed companies list their varieties by zone.

Caveat emptor: Even though you can search for your zone by zipcode, there can be a lot of micro-climate variations within a relatively small area. If you live at the bottom of a steep north-south canyon, your growing season and temperatures can be very different than those of your neighbor on the ridge line above you, so check with your fellow canyon dwellers on what works for them. Technically I live in a Zone 6, but considering the variability of weather here in my portion of the American Redoubt, I usually chose my seeds from the Zone 5 selections.

Storability and food volume per area

Here’s where the rubber meets the road. My prepper garden is woefully deficient in arugula, lettuce, celery, and kale for a very good reason: These vegetables either can’t be preserved, or they become a greenish goo in the bottom of a canning jar. Also, these types of plants take up a great deal of space for little return, calorie-wise.

So what do I grow? For prepper-specific produce, I grow: potatoes, corn, tomatoes, turnips, cabbage, carrots, peas, and dry beans. I grow seasoning plants such as garlic, onions, peppers, and herbs. I also grow strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and cherries. In my orchard I grow apples, pears, plums, peaches, walnuts and hazelnuts. Everything I grow can be either canned, dried, dehydrated, fermented or frozen, and even the frozen stuff can be canned or dried if the power goes out.

A few notes on some of the above:

Potatoes

Potatoes are the king of my garden, volume-wise. I can easily get a pound and a half of potatoes out of a square foot of soil. A 10 x 25 foot strip in our first-year garden will give me 300 to 400 pounds of potatoes. Potatoes require lots of direct sun and a loose growth medium with depth so the tubers can expand. Potatoes grow just about anywhere and can keep you alive for a long time; but they have two problems that keep them from being the perfect prepper product.

One, they’re not suitable for long-term storage. They can be safely canned, but only in chunks (meaning they become un-mashed mashed potatoes) or dehydrated (a long and labor-intensive process). They can, however, be stored for a long winter, which is good because …

Two, producing potatoes directly from seed – if you can find them – will probably not give you the same plant you started with. That’s because potatoes are most commonly grown from either “seed” potatoes (small potato tubers harvested early), or from whole potatoes that have been cut up and planted in pieces, with at least one “eye” per piece. In either case, what grows is a clone of the parent plant with all of the identical characteristics of the parent. The true seeds of the plant may grow potatoes, but they’ll likely have little in common with the parent.

So when growing potatoes, it’s best to choose a variety that will store well enough to last out the winter for replanting in spring. A short and excellent article on growing potatoes can be read here.

Corn

If the potato is king of my garden, corn is queen. Corn is from the grass family of plants. Like the potato, it requires a lot of sunlight and water. It also needs a lot of fertilizer. Unlike the potato, it stores long-term when removed from the cob, dried and placed in an air-tight container. It can also be canned or frozen. Yields per square foot are usually much less than potatoes, with each ear on the plant giving around one-tenth to one-quarter of a pound of dried kernels per ear (depending on the variety). That means a 5 x 25 foot area of corn might return around ninety pounds of dried kernals. Not bad.

Peas and beans

As separate row crops, you should pass these by. Sure, beans are a great survival food; but the area needed to commercially produce those peas and beans in sufficient dried volume to be a good prepper food can be usually be measured in acres, not feet.

There are a couple of exceptions. If you live in an area with a long growing season, you can often get two crops of peas or beans per year. Also, I’ve had good luck growing beans in a symbiotic relationship with corn by planting three beans to a corn stalk . The corn stalk makes a trellis for the beans and the beans “fix” nitrogen in the soil for the corn. Done like this, the dry bean weight from the three plants comes out to nearly the same as the weight of dry corn per stalk.

So far, in this as-yet-to-be planted garden, we’ve generated nearly 500 pounds of mythical prepper food. Add in a couple of rows of tomatoes, turnips, cabbage and herbs and we might see as much as 700 pounds of virtual produce. Farmville indeed! Not bad for a couple of hours work, a few sheets of paper and a slightly dulled pencil.

But now we have to actually reach out and buy some seed. So next week I’ll cover some of my favorite seed sources, tell you how to get the best ones for your area, and make a shocking recommendation for the first-time prepper gardener.

So re-draw those plans, start researching prepper-suitable produce that grows where you live, and get prepared.