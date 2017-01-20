What presidents do when inaugurated

The date of presidential inaugurations was moved from March 4 to Jan. 20 with the 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, ratified in 1933.

The 32nd president, Franklin Roosevelt, mentioned in his inaugural, Jan. 20, 1945: “Almighty God has blessed our land.”

The 33rd president, Harry S. Truman, stated in his inaugural, Jan. 20, 1949: “We believe that all men are created equal because they are created in the image of God.”

The 34th president, Dwight Eisenhower, stated in his inaugural, Jan. 20, 1953: “This is the work that awaits us all, to be done with bravery, with charity, and with prayer to Almighty God.”

The 35th president, John F. Kennedy, stated in his inaugural, Jan. 20, 1961: “The same revolutionary beliefs for which our forebears fought are still at issue around the globe – the belief that the rights of man come not from the generosity of the state but from the hand of God.”

The 36th president, Lyndon B. Johnson, stated in his inaugural, Jan. 20, 1965: “We have no promise from God that our greatness will endure. … If we fail now, we shall have forgotten … that the judgment of God is harshest on those who are most favored.”

The 37th president, Richard Nixon, stated in his inaugural, Jan. 20, 1969: “As all are born equal in dignity before God, all are born equal in dignity before man.”

The 38th president, Gerald Ford, stated upon assuming office, Aug. 9, 1974: “I am acutely aware that you have not elected me as your President by your ballots, and so I ask you to confirm me as your president with your prayers. … I now solemnly reaffirm my promise … to uphold the Constitution, to do what is right as God gives me to see the right.”

The 39th president, Jimmy Carter, stated in his inaugural, Jan. 20, 1977: “‘What does the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God.'”

The 40th president, Ronald Reagan, stated in his inaugural, Jan. 20, 1981: “We are a nation under God. … It would be fitting … I think, if on each Inauguration Day in future years it should be declared a day of prayer. … With God’s help, we can and will resolve the problems which now confront us. And after all, why shouldn’t we believe that? We are Americans.”

The 41st president, George H.W. Bush, stated in his inaugural, Jan. 20, 1989: “Heavenly Father, we bow our heads and thank You for Your love. … Make us strong to do Your work, willing to heed and hear Your will. … And if our flaws are endless, God’s love is truly boundless. … God bless you and God bless the United States of America.”

The 42nd president, Bill Clinton, stated in his inaugural, Jan. 20, 1993: “The Scripture says, ‘And let us not be weary in well-doing, for in due season, we shall reap, if we faint not.’ … With God’s help, we must answer the call. Thank you and God bless you.”

The 43rd president, George W. Bush, stated in his inaugural, Jan. 20, 2001: “I will work to build a single nation of justice and opportunity. I know this is within our reach, because we are guided by a power larger than ourselves, Who creates us equal in His image.”

