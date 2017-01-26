White House blasts claims EPA told to erase climate change

(Fox Business) The White House seemed to debunk media reports Wednesday that the Trump administration instructed the Environmental Protection Agency to remove the climate change page from its website.

“No, there is nothing that has come from the White House. Absolutely, not,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday when asked if there was a broader mandate going out to federal agencies about stopping all speech on climate change. Later Spicer told FOX News’ John Roberts that federal agencies have been told to “adhere to their own policies.”

Reuters was the first to report that Trump’s team instructed EPA’s communications team to remove links containing scientific global warming research, as well as detailed dates on emissions. The page Opens a New Window. was still online as of 3pm ET Wednesday.