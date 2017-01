(Mediaite) If you wanted to know how much the home of the President of the United States would sell for in the real estate market, look no further. 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is currently listed on Zillow, the online real estate marketplace database.

According to its Zillow listing, the White House has a ‘Zestimate’ value of $397,857,981. They also show the 55,000 square foot home has 16 bedrooms and 35 bathrooms.