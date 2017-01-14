White teen says parents cut her off over black boyfriend

(Yahoo!News) A white high school senior who says her parents cut her off financially after she continued, despite them forbidding it, to date her African-American boyfriend, has raised more than $15,000 in a day through her GoFundMe page.

“About a year ago, I told my parents that I’d started dating a boy named Michael, pictured with me above,” writes Allie Dowdle, 18, of Eads, Tenn. “Hoping to share him with my family, I showed my parents his picture, and the conversation was over before it even began. My dad did not give me an option: he told me that I was not allowed to see Michael ever again. Why? Strictly because of skin color. It wasn’t a quiet ‘no,’ either. I’ll never forget the yelling my parents did, when they expressed how disappointed they were in me, that I could do so much better. I did not know what to do. I couldn’t comprehend how someone could be seen as less because of pigment. I still can’t comprehend it, and I never will be able to.”