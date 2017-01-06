Why Christians should pray for Israel

Secretary of State John Kerry said as many as 200 of the world’s nation-states support the U.N. Security Council resolution he and Barack Obama’s administration helped craft condemning Israel as an obstacle to peace with its neighbors because of the Jewish state’s determination to build homes in its own country to meet its burgeoning population’s needs for housing.

That’s pretty much every nation in the world blaming Israel for violence and terrorism and war in the Middle East because the Jewish state allows the construction of apartment buildings in and around its capital of Jerusalem.

The hysteria of this campaign led me recently to speculate that Obama could decide before leaving office in the next few days to offer recognition to a Palestinian state.

The consequences of such an action would be dire, not just for Israel, but for the U.S. – and its Christian citizens.

Don’t get me wrong. I have no doubt that most American Christians have at least a fond place in their hearts for Israel.

Most have probably heard the scriptural injunction from Genesis in which God tells Abraham: “And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed.”

That might be enough to persuade many if not most Christians to support Israel.

But in researching my new book, “The Restitution of All Things: Israel, Christians and the End of the Age,” I found many more specific and compelling warnings from the God of the Bible that to leave no doubt all nations will be judged on the basis of the way they treat Israel.

That’s what the Lord does when He returns to earth. That’s His Kingdom to come. He will rule and reign from Jerusalem – and, believe me, it will not be a divided city or a divided Kingdom.

Why is the entire world seemingly united against Israel?

The first explanation we get about that in the Bible comes way back in Deuteronomy 2:25: “This day will I begin to put the dread of thee and the fear of thee upon the nations that are under the whole heaven, who shall hear report of thee, and shall tremble, and be in anguish because of thee.”

That’s when it began – back in the time of Moses.

The purpose of Israel, in God’s economy, was always to be a light to the world.

Why did God choose Israel for this role? He explains in Deuteronomy 14:2: “For thou art an holy people unto the Lord thy God, and the Lord hath chosen thee to be a peculiar people unto himself, above all the nations that are upon the earth.”

Nothing has changed in that respect. Israel still holds that very special place in God’s heart. He’s made promises to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob – whose very name was changed to Israel.

He added in Deuteronomy 28:1: “And it shall come to pass, if thou shalt hearken diligently unto the voice of the Lord thy God, to observe and to do all his commandments which I command thee this day, that the Lord thy God will set thee on high above all nations of the earth.”

That time has not come yet, but it is near. That is the subject of my book, “The Restitution of All Things.” It’s the time about which the Apostle Peter said: “God hath spoken by the mouth of all his holy prophets since the world began.”

It’s the great hope that Christians have for peace on earth and goodwill toward men – when Jesus, Israel’s Messiah, returns to rule and reign over the whole world from Jerusalem.

That’s why we are instructed to pray for Israel and for its eternal capital, Jerusalem.

Do you believe Jesus is coming back? This is where He is coming back – whether you believe it or not.

Isaiah 2:2: “And it shall come to pass in the last days, that the mountain of the Lord’s house shall be established in the top of the mountains, and shall be exalted above the hills; and all nations shall flow unto it.”

Isaiah 2:4: “And he shall judge among the nations, and shall rebuke many people.”

And here’s a very special one to observe at this time in history: “For the nation and kingdom that will not serve thee shall perish; yea, those nations shall be utterly wasted.” (Isaiah 60:12 – emphasis added)

Think about that. In God’s time of the restoration of all things, any nation that will not serve Israel and its King of Kings will perish. They will be utterly wasted. How’s that for a reason to be on the right side of God’s chosen people at His chosen time.

In Jeremiah 1:10, we’re instructed: “See, I have this day set thee over the nations and over the kingdoms, to root out, and to pull down, and to destroy, and to throw down, to build, and to plant.”

Jeremiah 3:17: “At that time they shall call Jerusalem the throne of the Lord; and all the nations shall be gathered unto it, to the name of the Lord, to Jerusalem: neither shall they walk any more after the imagination of their evil heart.”

How will the nations be judged in this time?

Joel 3:2: “I will also gather all nations, and will bring them down into the valley of Jehoshaphat, and will plead with them there for my people and for my heritage Israel, whom they have scattered among the nations, and parted my land.”

That’s where we are today. The nations, including the U.S., are now trying to divide His land.

This warning is repeated in Zechariah 12:9: “And it shall come to pass in that day, that I will seek to destroy all the nations that come against Jerusalem.”

Do you want America to be like all the other nations contending with Israel and Jerusalem? It’s not enough that you elected a new leader who says he’s going to change course. Right now, the duly elected president is threatening to use his final days in office to place America at odds with Israel in a dramatic break with history.

Does God have everything under control? Yes, He does. Yet we will all be judged individually and nationally for our actions and our behavior.

That’s why it’s more important than ever to pray for the peace of Jerusalem.

