Why I hate Trader Joe's!

I’m almost ready to give up on ever going to Trader Joe’s again.

That’s not easy for me to say.

When I moved to Los Angeles from the New York City area in 1979 at the tender age of 24, one of my many discoveries (besides Malibu, the Hollywood Hills, Venice Beach, the Santa Monica Pier, Mexican food and other wonders) was the very first Trader Joe’s store in South Pasadena.

It immediately became one of my favorite shops.

Over the years, that little shop grew to many – especially in Southern California.

When I move to the Sacramento area 11 years later, I instantly started missing Trader Joe’s. But, no worries. Within a year, the chain opened up a shop right near me. Life was good again.

When I moved to the Washington, D.C., area about 16 years ago, I remember telling my wife how much I missed – you guessed it – Trader Joe’s. Sure enough, within a year or two, the chain opened up a shop within a couples miles of our home.

So, if my arithmetic is right, I’ve been shopping at Trader Joe’s for some 38 years.

But now I wonder if Trader Joe’s has gotten too big for its britches.

Here’s the thing.

Some people go to TJ’s for cheap wine. Other people like their select produce or real grass-fed beef. Some like their frozen food specialties. For me, though, TJ’s has always been the place I turn when I can’t get satisfaction anywhere else.

Let me give you an example.

When I moved to metro D.C., I couldn’t find any decent bread. I don’t know what’s wrong with this place, but, aside from some fine restaurants in the area, you can’t find a decent bakery that makes real fresh bread.

When I got desperate, I turned to TJ’s and found, a number of years ago, that they sold some excellent French bread. It was fantastic. But it was always in short supply. To make sure I would never run out, I made a deal with the local TJ’s. They got shipments once a week. I told them I would call before they ordered and tell them how many loaves I wanted – usually seven, a loaf for every day of the week. It froze well, so I would never run out – until the following week.

That worked well for years. Then one day I called to place my order and they told me they weren’t getting any. They didn’t explain. I kept checking the store for weeks and found they weren’t kidding. So I stopped in to see the manager and asked what was up with the French bread.

They dropped the bad news. TJ’s was no longer carrying it. I asked why. They couldn’t tell me. I explained how I came every week for it – how we had a DEAL! They couldn’t help me. (My youngest daughter actually witnessed this confrontation and was appalled at how pushy I was. She used the word “rude.” I disagree.)

But, anyway, that was the end of the bread. It never came back. I tried all their other breads and was not impressed. Just so you don’t worry about me, I have since found one other kind of conventional loaf bread that I could tolerate. ONE!

I never quite got over this, but I continued to shop TJ’s because there was one other thing they had that I actually loved. And this one never spoiled, so I could stock up on it.

Marinara sauce – in large 28 ounce cans. I know what you’re thinking. I thought the same thing before I bought it the first time. What kind of decent marinara sauce could you ever find in cans? I consider myself a connoisseur of good pasta sauce. I make the best. For the life of me, I don’t even remember what possessed me to buy this stuff, except possibly the ingredients – no preservatives, no artificial colors or flavors, no stabilizers, no starches, no sweeteners, 100 percent natural. The ingredients looked like my own recipe. And I make really, really good marinara sauce from scratch.

In any case, it was remarkable and cheap. All it needed was a little seasoning, a dash of red wine and you were off to the races. So when I didn’t feel like spending an hour making sauce, all I had to do was open a can. And did I ever stock up. At one point I had 50 cans – that’s 1,400 ounces, if you’re mathematically challenged.

Can you guess what happened?

One day I noticed I was down to maybe 10 cans. I started getting panicky. I took a ride to TJ’s. I passed the bread aisle first. No French bread. They weren’t kidding. I took my time checking to see if there was anything new in the store before I finally got to the sauces.

Where was that familiar green can? I knew where it should be. Maybe they moved it. I must have stared at the display for 15 minutes – looked at every can. Nothing.

I took a deep breath and walked over to the manager – a new one. Maybe the last guy had a nervous breakdown from my bread grilling.

I explained my plight. I told her about the French bread debacle – leading up to my question: Where’s the marinara sauce?

She looked at her computer screen and found that it has been discontinued – just like the French bread.

I kept my cool. I didn’t blame her. She suggested I email Trader Joe. I said, “You have an email address for the actual Trader Joe – the guy who started it all?” She admitted it wasn’t his personal email address. So I said, “Forget it.”

Instead, I decided, I would write about this travesty in hopes the real Trader Joe would hear about it.

I found over the years that when I wrote about someone famous, I often heard from the person directly within a few days at the latest.

So here it is. This I my bid to save Trader Joe’s from ruin.

I can’t be the only one. They get you hooked on one product or another, then they drop it. What kind of business is this?

OK, I’ve gone on a lot longer than I expected on this. Some of you are wondering, “Farah, have you gone off the deep end? Why are you writing about Trader Joe’s and French bread and marinara sauce? There are real problems out there.”

I know. I know.

But, here’s the thing. I’m the only guy you know who writes a column every day. That’s not to say my well is dry. I could write about government fraud, waste, abuse and corruption eight days a week. I could write about deeply profound spiritual matters eight days a week.

Nevertheless, I really want Trader Joe, whatever his real name might be, to know he’s killing a great franchise. Maybe he’ll get the message.

Then again, maybe he knows what he’s doing. On my most recent visit to TJ’s, I bought some pita bread. I love pita bread. But, unless you live in an Arab neighborhood, it’s challenging to find the good stuff. Guess who has it – TJ’s.

Of course, I know the risk in getting hooked on it. And so do you – now.

