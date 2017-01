JOHN DAY, Ore. (KOIN) — It was one year ago, a turning point in the takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, when LaVoy Finicum, the outspoken voice of the movement, was shot and killed by Oregon State Police.

He and others were on their way to the town of John Day to hold a public meeting. Now, with fear looming in the small town, his widow is going through with that meeting.