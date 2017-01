Re: “20 years as the pioneer in independent news”

Mr. Joseph Farah,

Don’t look back! You have created God’s answer to the mainstream media. Those corrupt, lice-infested crumb-bums will never, never match your outstanding success.

We have been with you for many yearsJust let us know when we can contribute to your and God’s efforts to keep us free.

Happy New Year!

Jack Sherratt